National Bank of Canada FI Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,408 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.18% of Nuvei worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVEI. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

NVEI opened at $25.88 on Friday. Nuvei Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Nuvei had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.79 million. Analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

