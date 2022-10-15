National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 457.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,076 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of WestRock worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

WestRock Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $31.65 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

