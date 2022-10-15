National Bank of Canada FI Sells 49,175 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 27.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,175 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,001,000 after acquiring an additional 352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

RBA opened at $61.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

