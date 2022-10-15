NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Acquires £53,750 in Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) insider Lynn Fordham bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £53,750 ($64,946.83).

NCC Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.54) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £651.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00. NCC Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 262 ($3.17). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 215.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96.

NCC Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCC Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCC shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NCC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

