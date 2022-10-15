New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 59.15%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

