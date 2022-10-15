Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Newmark Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Newmark Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Newmark Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Articles

