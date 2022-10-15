North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.45 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The firm has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

