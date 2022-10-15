Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Price Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $66.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Northern Oil and Gas traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $32.96. 30,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 968,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 68,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 365,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 118,539 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,645.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

