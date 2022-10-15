Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Articles

