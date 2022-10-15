Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novavax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.75) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Shares of NVAX opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88. Novavax has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $236.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

