NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Invst LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.1 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.36 and its 200-day moving average is $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

