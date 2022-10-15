NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average is $171.65. The company has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

