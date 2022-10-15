Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Olaplex traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 30736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLPX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

