Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

