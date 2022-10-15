ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 2.9 %

OKE stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.