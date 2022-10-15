Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,729,000 after purchasing an additional 246,290 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 948.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.65. The company has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

