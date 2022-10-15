Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Ovintiv Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE OVV opened at $49.82 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

