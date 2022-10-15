Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $134.00. The company traded as low as $110.62 and last traded at $112.61, with a volume of 2568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.52.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after buying an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,698,000 after purchasing an additional 296,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

