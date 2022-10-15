Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 11,583 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 31.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,843,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 673,757 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 147,788 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 33.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 391,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 98,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

