Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,639 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000.

DVY opened at $109.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

