Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,642 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 960.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $188.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.59. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

