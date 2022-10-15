Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 475 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 296,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Workday by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.40.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,767 shares of company stock worth $16,373,511. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $139.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.99.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

