Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 475 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,093,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,767 shares of company stock worth $16,373,511. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $139.59 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.99.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.40.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

