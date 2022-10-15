Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

MYD opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

