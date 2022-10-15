Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Sun Communities Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.85 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.93.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile



Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

