Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 825 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $683,804,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nucor by 201,104.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 804,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $82,501,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Stock Down 4.3 %

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $118.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Profile



Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

