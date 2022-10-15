Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 843 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $300.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.13. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

