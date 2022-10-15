Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,364,000 after buying an additional 283,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,526,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HZNP. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

