Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $598,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KLA by 128.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,296,000 after purchasing an additional 517,870 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 297.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in KLA by 29.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,476,000 after purchasing an additional 282,550 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $263.70 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.96 and a 200 day moving average of $338.79.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.47.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

