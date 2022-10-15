Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $64.14 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

