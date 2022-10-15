Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.63.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $1,984,037.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,472,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $309.20 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $432.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.90. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

