Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 538,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 354,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 73,520 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.