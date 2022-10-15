Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,576,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $18,856,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

