Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth about $299,619,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth about $42,775,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,499,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,165,000 after purchasing an additional 96,366 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $249.28 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.94.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

