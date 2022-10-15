Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 60.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Twilio by 401.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 731,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,317,000 after acquiring an additional 585,677 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Twilio by 27.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Twilio by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 76,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 64.2% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 127,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $373.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,039 shares of company stock valued at $980,375. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

