Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $948,000 Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Syneos Health by 947.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Syneos Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Syneos Health by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 814,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,054 shares of company stock worth $1,547,382. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

