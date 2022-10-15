Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $961,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,588 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $15,935,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 26,373 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,926 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $189.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.22 and its 200 day moving average is $197.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

