Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $991,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $98.43 and a one year high of $177.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

