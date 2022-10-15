Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $991,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.