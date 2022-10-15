Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

