Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 11,521 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.30% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

