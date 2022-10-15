Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,454 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5,626.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100,031 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,079,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 834.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 398,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after buying an additional 356,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,831,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,731,000 after buying an additional 249,213 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

