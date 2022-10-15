Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,536 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sealed Air by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,287,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.3 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.