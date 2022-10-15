Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,959 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHT. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 310,262 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 224,528 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 108,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 120,523 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 88,426 shares in the last quarter.

PHT stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

