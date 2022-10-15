Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 6,290 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at $97,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock MuniVest Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $37,752.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

