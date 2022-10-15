Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 8,658 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

KTF stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.