Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azenta Trading Down 4.9 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZTA. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.