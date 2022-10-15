Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.