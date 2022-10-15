Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 93.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 62,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 118.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 81,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,165,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 50,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

