Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after buying an additional 162,812 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.